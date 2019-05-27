FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,805 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen cut Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

