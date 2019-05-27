FireEye Inc (FEYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $48,507.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,772.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FireEye by 20.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $54,563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,877 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FireEye by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,619 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.91. FireEye has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information security company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $210.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

