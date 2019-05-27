First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,658 shares of company stock worth $8,180,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.82.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $662.56 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $727.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

