First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. FIG Partners raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $50,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $20.44. 431,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,718. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.