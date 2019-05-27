First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.67 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $56,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 876,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,444,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,905,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research set a $32.50 target price on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Has $56.67 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-56-67-million-holdings-in-fastenal-fast.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.