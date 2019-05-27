FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $266.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $276.89.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

