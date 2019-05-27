FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s (FRSX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.99 on Thursday. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.43.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

