Forsta AP Fonden Buys 20,902 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6,957.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,026,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $305,535,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,968,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,671,000 after buying an additional 3,801,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,097,000 after buying an additional 1,697,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,418,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,497 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of D opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

