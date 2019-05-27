Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $52.97 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $115,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,571. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

