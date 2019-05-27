Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $200,000 in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Stock

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $956,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 480,000 shares of company stock worth $4,604,100 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

