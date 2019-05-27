GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Given a $150.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPG. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.27.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG opened at $119.34 on Thursday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.