Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

