General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of GM opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/general-motors-gm-shares-sold-by-cadence-bank-na.html.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.