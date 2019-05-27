Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

GWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,282,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.57.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

