Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,168 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $119,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $111,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $648.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

