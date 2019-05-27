Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report sales of $16.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.93 million and the highest is $17.53 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $13.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $68.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.21 million to $71.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.19 million, with estimates ranging from $65.18 million to $94.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Global Medical REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Roscoe M. Moore, Jr. sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 143,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

