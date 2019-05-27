GlobalBoost-Y 1-Day Volume Reaches $543.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 51.6% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $183,552.00 and approximately $543.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,746.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.06 or 0.03087852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.04981092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.01320461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.01112192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00092069 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00879993 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00281470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020376 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 16,769,471 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.