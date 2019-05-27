GoldCoin (GLC) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $13,270.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.01321468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065666 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

