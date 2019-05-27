GravityCoin (GXX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,888.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $312,337.00 and approximately $2,888.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00391741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.98 or 0.01313452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00140263 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004279 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,047,766 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

