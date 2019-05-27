Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $654.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,300.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $304,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,733,675 shares of company stock worth $16,609,678. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $3,263,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 997,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 668,905 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 43,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.