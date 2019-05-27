Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,742 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 66,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 45,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 148,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

Ally Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-boosts-position-in-ally-financial-inc-ally.html.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.