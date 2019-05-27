Greenlane Holdings’ (GNLN) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Greenlane’s (NASDAQ:GNLN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 28th. Greenlane had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $102,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Greenlane stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jacoby & Co. Inc. sold 368,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,819,581.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 644,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $10,195,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,045,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,530,035 over the last quarter.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

