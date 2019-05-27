Greenleaf Trust Has $716,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.81 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

In other news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,731 shares of company stock worth $2,027,567. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Greenleaf Trust Has $716,000 Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/greenleaf-trust-has-716000-stake-in-duke-energy-corp-duk.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.