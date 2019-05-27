Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/greenleaf-trust-takes-position-in-ishares-broad-usd-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-usig.html.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.