Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASR. HSBC downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $127.95 and a one year high of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $5.2532 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s previous annual dividend of $3.44. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 394,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 255,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,509,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after buying an additional 99,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

