Guardant Health Inc (GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Brokerages expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report $36.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.70 million and the lowest is $30.96 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $144.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $149.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $209.66 million, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $216.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

GH traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,856. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -27.50. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $106.58.

In other news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 136,244 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $10,140,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank acquired 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,706,026 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,166,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

