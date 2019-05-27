Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HHFA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($28.42).

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a one year high of €22.88 ($26.60).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

