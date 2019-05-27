Harris Co. (HRS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth $150,507,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth $124,367,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Harris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,078,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,182 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter worth $42,185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Harris by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,445,000 after purchasing an additional 183,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 928,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,021. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Harris’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

In related news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

