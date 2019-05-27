Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.92. The stock had a trading volume of 935,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,020. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

