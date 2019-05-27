Haverford Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 890,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,968. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $74.95.

