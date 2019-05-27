HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.2% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $101.30 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

