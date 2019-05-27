Head-To-Head Analysis: ATN International (ATNI) versus Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ATN International has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00

ATN International presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than ATN International.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International 5.29% 2.92% 2.07% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $451.21 million 2.15 $19.82 million $1.29 47.05 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $5.77 billion 1.36 $423.75 million $2.01 18.55

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C does not pay a dividend. ATN International pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

