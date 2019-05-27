Head to Head Review: ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (BCHEY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB/S and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB/S 4.35% 17.80% 8.45% BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB/S 1 1 1 0 2.00 BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ASSA ABLOY AB/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB/S and BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB/S $9.68 billion 2.33 $316.87 million $0.47 21.53 BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR $969.87 million 3.22 $154.12 million N/A N/A

ASSA ABLOY AB/S has higher revenue and earnings than BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR.

Summary

ASSA ABLOY AB/S beats BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products. It also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions to companies, and government and state institutions, as well as healthcare, education, and financial industries; and access solutions for hotels, cruise ships, student accommodations, and elderly care facilities. In addition, the company offers entrance automation products, services, and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; docking solutions; hangar doors; gate automation products; and components for overhead sectional doors and sensors. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, HID, ABLOY, and Entrematic brands. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths, security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

