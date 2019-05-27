Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $28,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 922,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,215. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50 and a beta of 1.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $720.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Holdings Cut by Royce & Associates LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-holdings-cut-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.