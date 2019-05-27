Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

HSIC opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/henry-schein-inc-hsic-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys.html.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.