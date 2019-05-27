Heritage Financial (HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $57.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $119,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,078.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,896,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

