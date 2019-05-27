Home Depot Inc (HD) is Montag A & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $193.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.29.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

