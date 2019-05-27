Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC) Price Target Raised to GBX 365 at Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its price objective increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The stock has a market cap of $392.11 million and a PE ratio of 36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hotel Chocolat Group will post 709.999966122859 EPS for the current year.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

