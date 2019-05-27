HP (HPQ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $20.03 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.97%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 470,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 382,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 28.0% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

