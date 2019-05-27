Huazhu Group (HTHT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Huazhu Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huazhu Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. China International Capital downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huazhu Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 715.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

