IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,792,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173,115 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

