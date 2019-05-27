Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Acquires 4,000 Shares

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,000 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $21,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,871. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISNS opened at $5.21 on Monday. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.20% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Image Sensing Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

