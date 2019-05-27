InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $98,090.00 and $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.01885688 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005513 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000902 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000566 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.