Innova (INN) One Day Volume Tops $48.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $155,849.00 and $48.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Innova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

