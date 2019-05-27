Insider Buying: Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Director Cheryl Spielman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $15,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Mvb Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 139.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MVBF. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

