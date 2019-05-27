Insider Buying: Petratherm Ltd (PTR) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Petratherm Ltd (ASX:PTR) insider Donald Stephens bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($24,822.70).

Shares of ASX PTR opened at A$0.04 ($0.03) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14.

Petratherm Company Profile

Petratherm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of geothermal energy projects in Australia and internationally. Its flagship project is the Paralana geothermal energy project located to north of the city of Adelaide in South Australia. The company also holds interest in the Corunna project (EL 5497) and the Walparuta project (EL5306 and EL5717) located in South Australia.

