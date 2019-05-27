Insider Buying: SOCO International plc (SIA) Insider Buys 12,699 Shares of Stock

SOCO International plc (LON:SIA) insider Jann M. Brown purchased 12,699 shares of SOCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £8,635.32 ($11,283.58).
Shares of LON:SIA opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.88) on Monday. SOCO International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 63.30 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SOCO International’s previous dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 8.06%. SOCO International’s payout ratio is 0.74%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SOCO International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SOCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).
SOCO International Company Profile
SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
