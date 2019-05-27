International Money Express (IMXI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMXI. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $13.62 on Thursday. International Money Express has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $517.22 million and a P/E ratio of -272.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Money Express by 1,845.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

