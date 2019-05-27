inTEST (INTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

INTT stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. inTEST has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in inTEST by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in inTEST in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

