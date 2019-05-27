Intuit (INTU) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $3,053,010.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,686 shares of company stock worth $22,529,780 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,997,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,319,968,000 after purchasing an additional 704,771 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

